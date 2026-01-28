Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network leader and Living Treasure Helen Heath OAM has been remembered for bringing together our diverse community. Heath died on 24 January after a two-year battle with cancer. After her diagnosis, she resigned as the IFN’s inaugural executive officer after more than…
‘Voice for mutual respect’: Interfaith’s champion Helen Heath OAM mourned
Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network leader and Living Treasure Helen Heath OAM has been remembered for bringing together our diverse community. Heath died on 24 January…