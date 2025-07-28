Leader of The Nationals David Littleproud is calling for an independent review, following Labor’s decision to allow US beef born and raised in Canada or Mexico to be imported into Australia. Mr Littleproud said it was important the decision was predicated on science and that…
Labor’s beef trade decision with USA needs independent review
