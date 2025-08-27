City of Casey hosted a community service organisations partnership celebration at Bunjil Place on Monday 25 August. Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen was joined by Deputy Mayor and event MC Cr Melinda Ambros; Cr Carolyn Eaves; Cr Anthony Walter; Cr Gary Rowe; Cr Michelle Crowther; and…
Casey Council recognises the heart of the community at Mayoral celebration
-
Armed carjacker gets bogged down
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 A man who carjacked a victim at knifepoint before bogging the vehicle in a garden 150 metres away…