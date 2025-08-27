The City of Casey’s Climate Action Living Labs have been active throughout August, as the Monash University project takes its first steps of the 12-month journey. Called the Climate Classrooms project, it was initiated by the Monash Climate Change Communication Research Hub and is designed…
Climate education for schools in Casey underway
-
Armed carjacker gets bogged down
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 A man who carjacked a victim at knifepoint before bogging the vehicle in a garden 150 metres away…