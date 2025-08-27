Liberal South-eastern Metropolitan MP Ann-Marie Hermans has compared former Premier Daniel Andrews to Joseph Stalin during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, 27 August. This first began with Western Metropolitan MP Moria Deeming’s opposition to a statue of former Premier Daniel Andrews, questioning whether Andrews “earned”…
Dictator comparison sparks criticism
Casey Council recognises the heart of the community at Mayoral celebration
City of Casey hosted a community service organisations partnership celebration at Bunjil Place on Monday 25 August. Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen was joined by Deputy…