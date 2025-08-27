The City of Casey is seeking the community’s input on their recent goal to review the Municipal Energy Management Plan. Updated every three years, the plan addresses the mitigation of, response to, and recovery from emergencies within the city. Casey’s mayor, Stefan Koomen, said that…
Emergency Management Plan consultation period open in Casey
-
Armed carjacker gets bogged down
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 A man who carjacked a victim at knifepoint before bogging the vehicle in a garden 150 metres away…