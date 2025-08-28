A man was winched to safety via helicopter after getting stuck in mud in Tonimbuk this week. Emergency services were called to the property on Bridal Road about 2.45pm on Wednesday 27 August. Shannon Munnerley was helping out on his father’s farm when some of…
Man winched to safety in Tonimbuk
Dictator comparison sparks criticism
Liberal South-eastern Metropolitan MP Ann-Marie Hermans has compared former Premier Daniel Andrews to Joseph Stalin during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, 27 August. This first…