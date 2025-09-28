A Dandenong woman has applied for bail after police seized high-powered guns and explosive material from an alleged stolen car. Bee Hong Goh, 32, faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 24 September on charges including possessing a traffickable quantity of unregistered firearms, possessing an explosive substance,…
Dandenong woman faces gun, explosives charges
New statistics reveal Cardinia’s crime spike
The latest crime statistics reveal a sharp rise in offending across Cardinia, with almost 10,000 offences recorded in…