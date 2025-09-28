Greater Dandenong councillors have voted down a proposal to preserve 22 trees earmarked to make way for the Dandenong Wellbeing Centre. This month, the council confirmed it had already removed 21 of 43 doomed trees on the Mills Reserve and Dandenong Oasis car park site…
DWC trees motion chopped down
New statistics reveal Cardinia’s crime spike
The latest crime statistics reveal a sharp rise in offending across Cardinia, with almost 10,000 offences recorded in…