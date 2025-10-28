Country Press Australia (CPA) has welcomed the Albanese Government’s decision to rule out a copyright exemption for AI companies, but says urgent action is required to enforce copyright laws and stop AI platforms from stealing regional journalism. CPA President Damian Morgan said the damage to…
AI ‘illegally scraping’ local news
