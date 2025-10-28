Home » New facilities for staff and students at Beaconhills College
,

New facilities for staff and students at Beaconhills College

Senator for Victoria Lisa Darmanin opened a new Year 7 and 8 Centre at Beaconhills College on October 22, which will improve student educational outcomes. Cardinia Shire Mayor Cr Jack Kowarzik and Pakenham MP Emma Vulin also attended the opening, joining students, staff and families…

Read more