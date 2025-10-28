Police search for missing woman, 83

Police are searching for a missing 83-year-old, last seen in Cranbourne on Monday night (27 October). Yvonne was last seen at a sports club on Grant Street about 8.40pm. Police and family have serious concerns for her welfare, as she is diagnosed with early-onset dementia….
Streets band together: new app puts safety at your fingertips
After hearing countless stories of break-ins and local residents feeling unsafe in their own homes, Chelsea man Stuart Mason decided to do something about it.…