Cranbourne Casey Men’s Shed grant success

Cranbourne Casey Men’s Shed has received new State funding to upgrade equipment in its growing community workshop, securing a $3,890 grant to purchase new machinery. The funding comes through the 2025-26 Men’s Shed Funding Program, part of more than $860,000 being distributed by the State…
Evergreen greenkeeper tees off for 90th celebration
A sprightly Les Abrehart has celebrated his 90th birthday with 100 family and friends on Sunday 16 November. “They seem to come out of the…