A Casey mother, who prefers to not be named, says she and her three children have all experienced ongoing allergic reactions to prolonged mould exposure in their rental. It’s a grim and hazardous reality for many tenants in Melbourne. A 2025 Airtasker report revealed that…
Tenant struggles with allergic reactions due to mould in rental property
