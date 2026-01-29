City of Casey has backed calls for urgent national packaging reform, warning that plastic packaging made up a significant share of what local residents were putting in their bins. The push followed the release of a new national report, Securing Australia’s Plastic Recycling Future, which…
Casey Council backs national packaging reform call
Nawed creates place of belonging
Once a shy young boy unsure on his future pathway, Mohammed Nawed Sarwari has found his true self after immersing in Greater Dandenong’s community programs.…