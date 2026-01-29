A new primary school has opened in Cranbourne North as part of a statewide school expansion, alongside increased financial support for families through the Camps, Sports and Excursions Fund. Kala Primary School welcomed its first students this week, one of 19 new government schools opening…
Cranbourne North’s new Kala Primary School opens
Doveton park named after local legend
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 406623 After a united community push, a huge-hearted local legend has been immortalised at a Doveton park. The previously…