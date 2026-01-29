Home » Cranbourne North’s new Kala Primary School opens
,

Cranbourne North’s new Kala Primary School opens

A new primary school has opened in Cranbourne North as part of a statewide school expansion, alongside increased financial support for families through the Camps, Sports and Excursions Fund. Kala Primary School welcomed its first students this week, one of 19 new government schools opening…

Digital Editions

  • Doveton park named after local legend

    After a united community push, a huge-hearted local legend has been immortalised at a Doveton park. The previously…

  • Australia Day isn’t the problem – our identity is

    Australia is a young country on an ancient land – and we are having an identity crisis. We argue about dates, flags, names, and labels because we have never done…

  • Not a choir, just Singing for Fun

    A fortnightly singing group at Selandra Rise Retirement Village in Clyde North is attracting up to 30 residents, with organisers saying the program…

  • Bloods go big, Saints threaten Knights

    Springvale South showed why it's a run scoring powerhouse as the Bloods piled on 386 runs against Fountain Gate in round 11 of…

  • Back-to-back for Seagulls

    Back-to-back! Tooradin capped off a dominant T20 campaign by defeating Clyde by seven wickets on the big stage in Sunday's Premier Kookaburra Cup…

  • Power surge with eight inclusions

    The 2026 Vic Country and Metro summer training squads were recently announced and Gippsland Power was the best represented Talent League club with…

  • Swans in striking position

    Casey South Melbourne's push towards finals received a massive boost on Saturday with the Swans in a strong position after day one of…

  • Why Personal Interests Play a Bigger Role in Everyday Well-being

    Most people spend their days moving between tasks, responsibilities, and screens. What’s left after that often feels too limited to protect personal health in any real way. But the things…

  • Councils call for Growing Suburbs Fund to be restored

    An ongoing push for the State Government to restore the Growing Suburbs Fund which supported tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure projects in Yarra Ranges and Cardinia is continuing.…

  • Suspended driver blows 0.177% in Cardinia

    On the 25th of January, at approximately 3.15pm, Cardinia Highway Patrol intercepted a 47-year-old woman on in Cardinia. The woman was driving with a suspended licence and blew 0.177 per…

  • Gunmen invade Clyde North home

    Police are appealing for public assistance following a frightening and violent aggravated home invasion in Clyde North last week. Two unknown men reportedly pulled up in a vehicle on Aintree…