After a united community push, a huge-hearted local legend has been immortalised at a Doveton park. The previously untitled reserve at Autumn Place is now officially named Agnes O’Brien Park, Geographic Names Victoria approved the name after Casey Council made a submission for the change….
Doveton park named after local legend
