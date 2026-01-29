Even though the state government is boosting plastic recycling capacity in areas such as Pakenham, a new report has found that plastic waste is still increasing, placing further burden on councils and ratepayers. The report Securing Australia’s Plastic Recycling Future by the Australian Council of…
Increasing plastic waste, a burden councils and ratepayers ‘can’t afford to bear’
Digital Editions
-
Doveton park named after local legend
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 406623 After a united community push, a huge-hearted local legend has been immortalised at a Doveton park. The previously…