Three boys from Greater Dandenong are facing charges over an alleged stealing spree across the South East. The trio were arrested by police on Princes Highway, Noble Park on Wednesday afternoon (28 January) about 5.20pm. Police received reports of males acting suspiciously and possibly involved…
Kids charged over alleged thieving spree
Doveton park named after local legend
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 406623 After a united community push, a huge-hearted local legend has been immortalised at a Doveton park. The previously…