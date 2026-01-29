A man has been charged with murder after a Springvale woman’s body was found by a Geelong beach. The 49-year-old woman was found at Eastern Beach Pavilion on Wednesday 29 January about 11.25am. Police later arrested a 53-year-old man of no fixed address in Geelong’s…
Man charged after Springvale woman’s body found in Geelong
Digital Editions
-
Nawed creates place of belonging
Once a shy young boy unsure on his future pathway, Mohammed Nawed Sarwari has found his true self after immersing in Greater Dandenong’s community programs.…