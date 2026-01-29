Home » Melbourne’s youth gangs face 24/7 disruption and quick arrests
Victoria Police laid 4,300 charges against Melbourne youth gang members last year, including many from the Casey and Greater Dandenong. The thousands of charges included almost 400 for the possession of weapons such as machetes and firearms. A range of exhaustive disruption strategies was employed…

Digital Editions

  • Nawed creates place of belonging

    Once a shy young boy unsure on his future pathway, Mohammed Nawed Sarwari has found his true self after immersing in Greater Dandenong’s community programs.…

More News

  • Backhands, burns and banks

    DAVE: Morning boys, an absolute scorcher on the weekend and one member of our team is sporting the war-wounds of sunburn to prove it. We praised Blair last week for…

  • On hot days it’s important to replenish the fluids

    **Winning a grand final might be the best cure for hangover as some of the MERINDA PARK boys can attest to. A large number of the Cobras’ XI for Sunday’s…

  • Kids charged over alleged thieving spree

    Three boys from Greater Dandenong are facing charges over an alleged stealing spree across the South East. The trio were arrested by police on Princes Highway, Noble Park on Wednesday…

  • Cranbourne North’s new Kala Primary School opens

    A new primary school has opened in Cranbourne North as part of a statewide school expansion, alongside increased financial support for families through the Camps, Sports and Excursions Fund. Kala…

  • Doveton park named after local legend

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 406623 After a united community push, a huge-hearted local legend has been immortalised at a Doveton park. The previously untitled reserve at Autumn Place…