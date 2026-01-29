Victoria Police laid 4,300 charges against Melbourne youth gang members last year, including many from the Casey and Greater Dandenong. The thousands of charges included almost 400 for the possession of weapons such as machetes and firearms. A range of exhaustive disruption strategies was employed…
Melbourne’s youth gangs face 24/7 disruption and quick arrests
Nawed creates place of belonging
Once a shy young boy unsure on his future pathway, Mohammed Nawed Sarwari has found his true self after immersing in Greater Dandenong’s community programs.…