Two men allegedly fleeing from a commercial burglary in Dandenong South late on 28 January have been arrested and charged by police. A 31-year-old Carrum Downs man was charged with burglary, car theft, handling stolen goods, failing to stop on police direction and commiting an…
Pair charged over Dandenong South alleged burglary
