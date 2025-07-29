Council will lodge its request with Geographic Names Victoria (GNV) to name Pakenham East ‘Honora Fields’ following advice from the Local Government Inspectorate that Council’s decision was lawful. The Inspectorate contacted Council late last week advising that its investigations into the suburb renaming were complete,…
Pakenham East naming update
Magpies right in the hunt
Anticipation for this year's West Gippsland A Grade finals series has now reached fever pitch after four of…