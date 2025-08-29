A large energy storage facility is being proposed for Bunyip North by a multinational energy company with the purpose of supporting the renewable transition locally. UK-based Renewable Energy Systems (RES) intends to submit a permit application to Cardinia Shire Council in early 2026 for its…
22 hectare renewable battery proposed for Bunyip North
-
Probian returns to Gazette
Members of two local Probus clubs were given a rare glimpse into the workings of local journalism when they visited the Star News Group newsroom…