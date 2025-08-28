Two people have faced court accused of murdering a man found with stab wounds outside a service station. Aydin Korkmaz, 27, and Jimmy Coumvoulidis, 34, appeared briefly at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday 29 August after being charged over the 39-year-old man’s death. Witnesses saw…
Duo face court over service station stabbing murder
Two people have faced court accused of murdering a man found…