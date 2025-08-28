Cranbourne radio host and producer Daz Smith will take on The Long Run this September, walking 72km to raise awareness and funds for men affected by the disease. The event, led by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA), encourages Australians to cover at least…
From flu shot to The Long Run: Cranbourne radio producer’s prostate cancer wake-up call
Duo face court over service station stabbing murder
Two people have faced court accused of murdering a man found with stab wounds outside a service station.…