Home » MPs query Kingston monitoring

MPs query Kingston monitoring

Opposition MPs have demanded answers on why the State Government has installed municipal monitors to oversee Kingston Council. The Government appointed John Tanner AM and a second monitor until the end of 2025 to provide “good governance and support for council’s decision-making procedures”. Liberal MP…

Read more

  • Pair charged with Dandenong murder

    Pair charged with Dandenong murder

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497109 Two men have been charged over the death of a man in Dandenong in August. Police raided three…