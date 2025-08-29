Home » New mental health support service

New mental health support service

Cardinia Shire Council welcomes the Victorian’s Government’s announcement that it will establish a new Mental Health and Wellbeing Local in Cardinia Shire. Cardinia Shire is one of seven local government areas where a new local will be established to provide community-based mental health services for…

Read more

  • Probian returns to Gazette

    Probian returns to Gazette

    Members of two local Probus clubs were given a rare glimpse into the workings of local journalism when they visited the Star News Group newsroom…