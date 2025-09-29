A soil-works operator has been ordered by the state’s planning tribunal to clean up a controversial, contaminated dirt mound in Bangholme’s Green Wedge. ESI Projects Pty Ltd must remove the contaminated soil at 576 Frankston Dandenong Road by 29 December, as a result of the…
EPA backs soil clean-up order
Jenni winds back the clock with front-running masterclass
Champion mare Pride of Jenni provided the first huge roar on a big weekend of Melbourne sport with a magnificent victory in the $500,000 Group…