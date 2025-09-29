Stallholders at Dandenong Market claim they have little say in forced relocations, rent spikes and shorter leases at the hands of the market’s management. Affected traders say the cut-back on their lease terms, allegedly without negotiation, proper process or explanation post-Covid, places the future of…
Florists rocked by relocations, shorter leases
Jenni winds back the clock with front-running masterclass
Champion mare Pride of Jenni provided the first huge roar on a big weekend of Melbourne sport with a magnificent victory in the $500,000 Group…