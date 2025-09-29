Home » Florists rocked by relocations, shorter leases
,

Florists rocked by relocations, shorter leases

Stallholders at Dandenong Market claim they have little say in forced relocations, rent spikes and shorter leases at the hands of the market’s management. Affected traders say the cut-back on their lease terms, allegedly without negotiation, proper process or explanation post-Covid, places the future of…

Read more