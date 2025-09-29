Hampton Park and its surrounding residents rallied outside the proposed Hampton Park Waste Transfer Station site during the state tribunal’s site visit. It marked the third rally by community members this year to show the applicant Veolia a strong objection to the proposed development. Victorian…
Third rally to oppose Hampton Park Waste Transfer Station
-
Jenni winds back the clock with front-running masterclass
Champion mare Pride of Jenni provided the first huge roar on a big weekend of Melbourne sport with a magnificent victory in the $500,000 Group…