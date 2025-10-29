Discrimination is rising in Cardinia, putting one in three residents who speak a language other than English at serious health risk, experts warn. According to Council’s Liveability Plan 2017-29, experiences of discrimination are associated with an increased risk of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychosis…
Health threat from Discrimination
‘What are you watching?’: New campaign targets child-abuse material
A new campaign delivers a blunt warning to viewers of child abuse material (CAM) – you stand to lose everything. The ‘What Are You Watching’…