A new campaign delivers a blunt warning to viewers of child abuse material (CAM) – you stand to lose everything. The ‘What Are You Watching’ campaign from Crime Stoppers Victoria, in partnership with Victoria Police, confronts offenders with the reality that they are committing a…
‘What are you watching?’: New campaign targets child-abuse material
-
Pigeon Club at risk
Cranbourne Pigeon Racing Club has taken a financial hit by the State’s new Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund (ESVF) levy and the club’s managers are…