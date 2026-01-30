Home » Cockatoo teen wins Young Citizen of the Year
Cockatoo teen wins Young Citizen of the Year

At just 18, Eliza Owen from Cockatoo has already saved lives, rebuilt hope, and inspired a community. Last night, the Cardinia Shire Council recognised her extraordinary efforts, naming her Young Citizen of the Year for her tireless volunteering with the Emerald SES and CFA. Eliza’s…

  • Lang Lang celebrates local citizens

    The town of Lang Lang has a strong community despite its small size, and that fact is always on display during its Australia Day celebrations.…

