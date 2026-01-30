At just 18, Eliza Owen from Cockatoo has already saved lives, rebuilt hope, and inspired a community. Last night, the Cardinia Shire Council recognised her extraordinary efforts, naming her Young Citizen of the Year for her tireless volunteering with the Emerald SES and CFA. Eliza’s…
Cockatoo teen wins Young Citizen of the Year
Digital Editions
-
Lang Lang celebrates local citizens
The town of Lang Lang has a strong community despite its small size, and that fact is always on display during its Australia Day celebrations.…