Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

A Clyde North local whose home was violently invaded and whose personal safety was threatened has warned crime is getting “really bad” in the suburb, saying the area’s new police station should be open to the public. Annie-Maureen moved to Clyde North with her husband…

    A new primary school has opened in Cranbourne North as part of a statewide school expansion, alongside increased financial support for families through the Camps, Sports and Excursions Fund. Kala…

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 406623 After a united community push, a huge-hearted local legend has been immortalised at a Doveton park. The previously untitled reserve at Autumn Place…

    Even though the state government is boosting plastic recycling capacity in areas such as Pakenham, a new report has found that plastic waste is still increasing, placing further burden on…

    On the 23rd of January, the below red Toyota 86 was stolen from Cranbourne East. On the 27th of January, a Cardinia local observed the vehicle in a shopping centre…

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531025 Swimmers found soothe from searing 40-plus temperatures on Tuesday 29 January. Photographer STEWART CHAMBERS dipped into the Noble Park Aquatic Centre’s pools and…