A lifetime of quiet compassion has been brought into the spotlight, with longtime volunteer Maureen Timms named 2026 Senior Citizen of the Year at the Cardinia Shire Australia Day Awards. The awards were presented at a special ceremony at the Cardinia Cultural Centre on Thursday…
Mother takes torch, named Senior Citizen of the Year
Lang Lang celebrates local citizens
The town of Lang Lang has a strong community despite its small size, and that fact is always on display during its Australia Day celebrations.…