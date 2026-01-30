Home » New hospitality era for Cranbourne
New hospitality era for Cranbourne

A change of ownership six months ago has marked a new chapter for Cranbourne landmark The Amazing Grace, with hospitality veteran Adam Sadiqzai returning from a brief retirement to refresh the long-standing venue. After selling his successful Lysterfield restaurant Stella’s Kitchen, Adam initially stepped away…

    A testimony of hope

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 448546 Rose’s family escaped South Sudan’s civil war and settled in Ethiopia for safety in refugee camps. In 2000, when she was 6 years…

    Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531198 A Clyde North local whose home was violently invaded and whose personal safety was threatened has warned crime is getting “really bad” in…

    Rising star shines

    Some talents shine brightest when given room to grow and Soumil Aggarwal is proof. From a simple school project, he’s crafted a film that’s capturing attention across Victoria. Gazette journalist…

    Melbourne’s youth gangs face 24/7 disruption and quick arrests

    Victoria Police laid 4,300 charges against Melbourne youth gang members last year, including many from the Casey and Greater Dandenong. The thousands of charges included almost 400 for the possession…

    Major works to extend lanes on Clyde Road bridge to begin

    The Princes Freeway in Berwick will be closed on weeknights in February and March as part of the Clyde Road Upgrade. Works are set to begin on Monday 2 February…

    Nawed creates place of belonging

    Once a shy young boy unsure on his future pathway, Mohammed Nawed Sarwari has found his true self after immersing in Greater Dandenong’s community programs. Selected as the joint Young…

    Asylum seeker becomes tireless volunteer

    A tireless volunteer who braved his own challenges as an asylum seeker has been highly commended in the volunteer category of Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards. Mohammed Akram Yusofi came…

    Pair charged over Dandenong South alleged burglary

    Two men allegedly fleeing from a commercial burglary in Dandenong South late on 28 January have been arrested and charged by police. A 31-year-old Carrum Downs man was charged with…

    Man charged after Springvale woman’s body found in Geelong

    A man has been charged with murder after a Springvale woman’s body was found by a Geelong beach. The 49-year-old woman was found at Eastern Beach Pavilion on Wednesday 29…

    Casey Council backs national packaging reform call

    City of Casey has backed calls for urgent national packaging reform, warning that plastic packaging made up a significant share of what local residents were putting in their bins. The…