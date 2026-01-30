A change of ownership six months ago has marked a new chapter for Cranbourne landmark The Amazing Grace, with hospitality veteran Adam Sadiqzai returning from a brief retirement to refresh the long-standing venue. After selling his successful Lysterfield restaurant Stella’s Kitchen, Adam initially stepped away…
New hospitality era for Cranbourne
Digital Editions
-
Police ‘stonewalling’ delays CFMEU threats case
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 171634 Lawyers for a CFMEU organiser accused of making threats have said Victoria Police is refusing to help it…