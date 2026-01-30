Home » Robb Evans is Cardinia Shire’s 2026 Citizen of the Year
,

Robb Evans is Cardinia Shire’s 2026 Citizen of the Year

An honour born of tragedy, Pakenham resident Robb Evans has been named Cardinia Citizen of the Year for his ongoing support of young people suffering from anorexia nervosa and their families, following the loss of his daughter, Olivia Evans, to the “insidious illness”. Mr Evans…

  • Lang Lang celebrates local citizens

    The town of Lang Lang has a strong community despite its small size, and that fact is always on display during its Australia Day celebrations.…

