Clyde Grammar Year 4 student, Annabelle, has achieved a dream that’s been years in the making, taking second place in the 2km 9/10-year-old girls’ event at the SSV State Cross Country Championships and earning herself a place on Team Vic for the upcoming National Championships….
Belle races to a spot on Team Vic
-
Council reviews ‘silent’ council meeting
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 479828 Greater Dandenong Council is reviewing protocols after audio was muted for most of its live-streamed public meeting on…