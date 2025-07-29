Greater Dandenong Council is reviewing protocols after audio was muted for most of its live-streamed public meeting on 14 July. Councillor discussions on single-use plastics and gambling policies were lost in the 50-minute silence. Minutes of the meeting recorded councillors’ unanimous support for the two…
Council reviews ‘silent’ council meeting
