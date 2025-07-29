Victoria Police are on a manhunt after an alleged assault led officers to a Springvale property. A man is wanted by police over a woman was allegedly assaulted in Mt Waverley. Police attended an address on Lewis Street Springvale about 1.30pm on Tuesday 29 July…
Man on the run after alleged assault
Council reviews ‘silent’ council meeting
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 479828 Greater Dandenong Council is reviewing protocols after audio was muted for most of its live-streamed public meeting on…