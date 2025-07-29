Home » Pair charged after meth, GHB and imitation AK47 seized in Cranbourne

Pair charged after meth, GHB and imitation AK47 seized in Cranbourne

Two people have been charged with trafficking methylamphetamine and 1,4 butanediol in Cranbourne East. Officers from the Springvale Divisional Response Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Mossman Drive, Cranbourne East, just before 7am on Monday 28 July. During a search of the…

Read more