In a historic show of unity, Cardinia Shire and Casey Council were among more than 30 councils from across Victoria that gathered in Melbourne on 26 July to oppose the state government’s $5.14 billion Environmentally Sustainable Victoria Fund (ESVF) levy. Councillors heard from University of…
United in protest
-
Council reviews ‘silent’ council meeting
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 479828 Greater Dandenong Council is reviewing protocols after audio was muted for most of its live-streamed public meeting on…