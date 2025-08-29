Gippsland legend Frank Scadden fondly remembered for his decades behind the wheel of a livestock truck, has passed away at the age of 86. From Bayles, Mr Scadden was an icon of the local farming community, having spent six decades carting cattle that made him…
Local legend Frank Scadden dies at 86
Volunteering at Living Learning Pakenham
Living Learning Pakenham (LLP) relies on volunteers who give their time, skills, and experience to contribute to our community. Volunteering brings people together and strengthens…