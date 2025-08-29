Home » Principal hits the drums for charity

Beaconhills College will launch an inaugural Battle of the Super Bands charity event on Friday 5 September. The event will see student bands from the College’s Pakenham and Berwick campuses in a musical battle, followed by a combined campus student band versing a group of…

    Living Learning Pakenham (LLP) relies on volunteers who give their time, skills, and experience to contribute to our community. Volunteering brings people together and strengthens…