Cranbourne CBD could soon see an uncommon development — a four-storey apartment complex, with a planning permit now being advertised. The $3 million planning application by TJJ Property Holdings Pty Ltd at 8 Scott Street, which includes a ground-floor supermarket and apartments above, would stand…
Four-storey apartment proposed for Cranbourne CBD
-
Yabbies ready to rebound amid new challenge in A Grade
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 449647 A new horizon brings a new challenge. The second flight of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association has a…