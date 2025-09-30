Police officers were left stunned after a Berwick man blew nearly five times the limit in Clyde North on the morning of Tuesday 30 September. The sedan was intercepted at a Booze Bus site on Thompsons Road just before 10.30am. The 47-year-old driver was breathalysed,…
Nearly five times over the limit in Clyde North
-
Yabbies ready to rebound amid new challenge in A Grade
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 449647 A new horizon brings a new challenge. The second flight of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association has a…