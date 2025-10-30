Households are set for a fourth bin in 2027, after Greater Dandenong Council endorsed the introduction of a purple-lid bin for glass recycling. Ratepayers are expected to be charged on average $13 per household per year for the new 120-litre bins, which will be delivered…
All-clear for purple bins in 2027
Halloween feature: Welcome to Lanah’s Spooky Manor
Driving along Collison Road in Cranbourne East, everything looks typically quiet: long stretches of paddocks, horses grazing behind fences, and neat semi-rural homes. But then,…