Greater Dandenong Council has opted to revert to monthly council meetings for the first time in more than 28 years. The scrapping of fortnightly meetings was endorsed at a council meeting on Monday 27 October, with opposition from Labor deputy mayor Sophie Tan in a…
Dandenong Council scraps fortnightly meetings
Halloween feature: Welcome to Lanah’s Spooky Manor
Driving along Collison Road in Cranbourne East, everything looks typically quiet: long stretches of paddocks, horses grazing behind fences, and neat semi-rural homes. But then,…