Home » Police monitor 45 young burglars and ‘influencers’
,

Police monitor 45 young burglars and ‘influencers’

In the wake of a series of “truly horrible” recent agg burgs, Victoria Police has anounced it’s monitoring a list of 45 young chronic burglars and “influencers” said to be driving significant crime across Melbourne, The 45 have connections with almost 2,000 known burglars and…

Read more